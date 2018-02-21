Unclear who will deliver state of province address

Will Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle deliver the state of the province address (Sopa) on Friday?

With only a couple of days to go before the provincial government’s biggest annual event, the ANC could not provide clear answers yesterday about whether or not there would be any leadership changes before then.

“The Sopa will be delivered by the premier, whoever it will be,” ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) member Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said yesterday.

“A reshuffle can only be confirmed by the national [leadership]. As the PEC we have requested the officials to go and make a presentation to the national leadership.

“It is no longer in our control,” she said.

“If national decides now, yes, we will have a reshuffle today.

“If they decide on Friday, we will have a reshuffle on Friday.”

Details about changes in Masualle’s cabinet were meant to be hashed out at a special PEC meeting yesterday.

However, the meeting was postponed as some members had to attend a parliamentary sitting.

Should Masualle be recalled, a special sitting of the legislature would have to be held to elect a new premier.

Meanwhile, it emerged yesterday that legislature chief whip and provincial SACP chairman Mzolile Mrara has been replaced by PEC member Fundile Gade‚ who was the education portfolio chairman. ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi confirmed the change yesterday.