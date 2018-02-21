Unclear who will deliver state of province address
Will Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle deliver the state of the province address (Sopa) on Friday?
With only a couple of days to go before the provincial government’s biggest annual event, the ANC could not provide clear answers yesterday about whether or not there would be any leadership changes before then.
“The Sopa will be delivered by the premier, whoever it will be,” ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) member Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said yesterday.
“A reshuffle can only be confirmed by the national [leadership]. As the PEC we have requested the officials to go and make a presentation to the national leadership.
“It is no longer in our control,” she said.
“If national decides now, yes, we will have a reshuffle today.
“If they decide on Friday, we will have a reshuffle on Friday.”
Details about changes in Masualle’s cabinet were meant to be hashed out at a special PEC meeting yesterday.
However, the meeting was postponed as some members had to attend a parliamentary sitting.
Should Masualle be recalled, a special sitting of the legislature would have to be held to elect a new premier.
Meanwhile, it emerged yesterday that legislature chief whip and provincial SACP chairman Mzolile Mrara has been replaced by PEC member Fundile Gade‚ who was the education portfolio chairman. ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi confirmed the change yesterday.
“Mrara has immense knowledge and experience in education‚ having been the provincial chairman of [teachers’ union] Sadtu. He is a suitable candidate for the position‚” Ngcukayitobi said.
The SACP has called for an urgent meeting with the ANC to discuss Mrara’s removal.
SACP provincial spokesman Siyabonga Mdodi said that while they recognised that he was appointed as the ANC chief whip while serving in the ANC PEC and provincial working committee (PWC)‚ Mrara remained a provincial leader of the SACP.
Mrara is no longer an ANC PEC member – a necessary requirement for the chief whip position.
“We would have expected a meaningful consultative process that involves all alliance components not least the SACP,” Mdodi said.
Meanwhile, invitations for Friday’s big event – where the government will spell out its plans for the year – have already been sent out.
A meeting of all party whips was held on Monday to confirm that preparations were on track.
Speaker Noxolo Kiviet’s office also confirmed they were forging ahead with preparations.
Kiviet’s spokeswoman, Maria Hermans, said the premier would deliver the speech.
Asked which premier she was referring to, Hermans said: “Phumulo Masualle is the premier.”
However, things could change as the ANC caucus is set to meet today to prepare for the Sopa.
ANC provincial spokesman Gift Ngqondi could not confirm whether or not Masualle would deliver it.