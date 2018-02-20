Ramaphosa expected to slash cabinet while outsiders tipped for ministries
South Africa’s bloated cabinet and government departments are due for a makeover under President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa hinted in his state of the nation address that excess fat would be trimmed to ensure the efficient use of public funds.
“We will review the configuration‚ number and size of national government departments,” he said.
Speculation is rife over which cabinet positions will be affected and how departments could be merged to achieve this.
There are 35 cabinet ministers funded by taxpayers, earning more than R2-million a year; their deputies earn about R1.9-million.
President Nelson Mandela had 28 cabinet ministers, as did Thabo Mbeki.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said during yesterday’s Sona debate that the country’s bloated government had to be slashed.
“Ours is one of the most bloated governments in the world.
“It is entirely possible to cut our executive down to 15 ministries‚ [which] would save us around R4.7-billion each year.
He called on Ramaphosa to “show South Africa you are really serious about fighting corruption in your party [by firing] Bathabile Dlamini‚ Faith Muthambi‚ Mosebenzi Zwane‚ Malusi Gigaba‚ Des van Rooyen‚ David Mahlobo‚ Lynne Brown and Bongani Bongo”.
Political analyst Professor Susan Booysen said presidents sometimes inflated the cabinet to increase loyalty.
One way to reduce the cabinet, Booysen said, would be by doubling up portfolios.
“Water and sanitation could be merged with environmental affairs while sports could be combined with arts and culture‚ one insider said.
Political analyst Dumisani Hlophe believes Ramaphosa may appoint people from the opposition into his cabinet to affirm his vision of building unity in society.
“If you listen to him‚ he seems to be adopting this style of unifier beyond the confines of the ANC.
“I would not be surprised if he wants to appoint someone that comes from one of the opposition parties‚” Hlophe said.
“He has constantly fashioned himself around the [Nelson] Mandela leadership style.
“Mandela [said] that in each and every political party‚ there are men and women of good standing that can contribute to building a better South Africa.”
Political analyst Mzoxolo Mpolase said Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was most likely to go. People likely to keep their jobs or remain in the cabinet, Mpolase said, were: Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha, Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor, and Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant.