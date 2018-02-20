Ramaphosa expected to slash cabinet while outsiders tipped for ministries

South Africa’s bloated cabinet and government departments are due for a makeover under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa hinted in his state of the nation address that excess fat would be trimmed to ensure the efficient use of public funds.

“We will review the configuration‚ number and size of national government departments,” he said.

Speculation is rife over which cabinet positions will be affected and how departments could be merged to achieve this.

There are 35 cabinet ministers funded by taxpayers, earning more than R2-million a year; their deputies earn about R1.9-million.

President Nelson Mandela had 28 cabinet ministers, as did Thabo Mbeki.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said during yesterday’s Sona debate that the country’s bloated government had to be slashed.

“Ours is one of the most bloated governments in the world.

“It is entirely possible to cut our executive down to 15 ministries‚ [which] would save us around R4.7-billion each year.

He called on Ramaphosa to “show South Africa you are really serious about fighting corruption in your party [by firing] Bathabile Dlamini‚ Faith Muthambi‚ Mosebenzi Zwane‚ Malusi Gigaba‚ Des van Rooyen‚ David Mahlobo‚ Lynne Brown and Bongani Bongo”.

Political analyst Professor Susan Booysen said presidents sometimes inflated the cabinet to increase loyalty.

One way to reduce the cabinet, Booysen said, would be by doubling up portfolios.

“Water and sanitation could be merged with environmental affairs while sports could be combined with arts and culture‚ one insider said.