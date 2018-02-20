Difficulties foreseen as councillors’ assistants want permanent posts

A group of ward assistants are demanding permanent jobs from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, saying they received no staff benefits, nor extra pay for overtime.

The assistants, who work in various ward councillors’ offices across the metro, have threatened legal action against the municipality should their demands not be met.

Ward assistants are handpicked by their respective councillors and their contracts are attached to the incumbent’s term.

Council speaker Jonathan Lawack said yesterday that having staff imposed on councillors would result in a grave situation.

But disgruntled councillor assistants from wards 4, 33, 42, 50 and 59 said they needed more stability and staff benefits like medical aid.

Andile Matikinca, of Ward 42, in KwaNobuhle, said they were not happy with their contracts.

“We were desperate for work and we didn’t look at the fine print, but in time we realised that we were attached to the councillors.

“If the councillor decides he no longer wants you in the office, you can be fired,” he said.

“[When we signed] the contract, we were excited about [our] jobs.

“We were pushed to sign without even going through the contract.