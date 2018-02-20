Difficulties foreseen as councillors’ assistants want permanent posts
A group of ward assistants are demanding permanent jobs from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, saying they received no staff benefits, nor extra pay for overtime.
The assistants, who work in various ward councillors’ offices across the metro, have threatened legal action against the municipality should their demands not be met.
Ward assistants are handpicked by their respective councillors and their contracts are attached to the incumbent’s term.
Council speaker Jonathan Lawack said yesterday that having staff imposed on councillors would result in a grave situation.
But disgruntled councillor assistants from wards 4, 33, 42, 50 and 59 said they needed more stability and staff benefits like medical aid.
Andile Matikinca, of Ward 42, in KwaNobuhle, said they were not happy with their contracts.
“We were desperate for work and we didn’t look at the fine print, but in time we realised that we were attached to the councillors.
“If the councillor decides he no longer wants you in the office, you can be fired,” he said.
“[When we signed] the contract, we were excited about [our] jobs.
“We were pushed to sign without even going through the contract.
“There was no way we could not have signed,” he said.
Nomakhosazana Handile, of Ward 59 in Motherwell, who has been a councillor’s assistant since 2002, wants the matter resolved urgently.
“It does not make sense that after every term we have to sign a contract,” she said.
She said she would be willing to undergo normal recruitment processes and apply for the job if it meant she would be hired permanently.
Ayanda Gcakasi, of Ward 45 in Zinyoka, said: “We deserve the same benefits as councillors – we are the first people to feel the anger of residents and our lives are at risk.”
Lawack, who is in charge of the welfare of councillors, said meeting the demands would be difficult.
“It’s difficult to force staff onto a councillor, as Ward 15 could have a DA councillor and then in the next term it could be [held] by an EFF councillor. What do you then do with the staff?” Lawack said.
“Councillors also work in a position of confidentiality; it would be a grave situation,” Lawack said.
Ward 59 councillor Mazangwandile Dano, in Motherwell, believes the assistants’ gripes are genuine.
“The employer needs to look at their problems properly and work with trade unions towards solving them,” he said.