Mabuyane to be sworn in as MPL

Eastern Cape ANC Chairman Oscar Mabuyane will on Monday be sworn in as a Member of the Provincial Legislature.

He will together with his deputy, Mlungisi Mvoko, be the ruling party’s new legislature representatives to be sworn in by Speaker Noxolo Kiviet.

This is the strongest indication that the Mabuyane-led PEC to is set to reshuffle the provincial cabinet.

Kiviet is expected to replace current Premier Phumulo Masualle on an acting basis until the 2019 general elections.

TimesLIVEhas it on good authority that Mabuyane will replace Economic Development MEC Sakhumzi Somyo.

Last month the party in the province announced that it would be effecting changes in its cabinet and municipal councils.

ANC provincial Secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi confirmed to TimesLIVE that Mabuyane will be the party’s newest MPL.

Mabuyane emerged as the party’s chairman late last year after his faction won at the chaotic provincial elective conference.