The future of Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle hangs in the balance as the party in the province gears up to reshuffle the provincial cabinet.

On Monday next week‚ the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) will be meeting, and it is expected that Masualle’s future will feature prominently in the discussions.

A PEC member told TimesLIVE that PEC members were anxious about the matter and the meeting would give a guide as to how the province’s Number 1 will exit.

“Hopefully we will finalise this thing on Monday.

“We are also glad that it seems like even the national officials‚ who are the final arbiters and have the deciding vote‚ have considered the matter and are on our side‚” the PEC member said.

Provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi confirmed the meeting‚ but when asked about the discussions on Masualle‚ he was mum‚ saying “it is not the intention” to discuss his future.