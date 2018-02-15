The ANC welcomed the election of its president Cyril Ramaphosa to the highest office in South Africa‚ describing him as “a man with the ability to lead with integrity and face challenges that confront our country”.

“The election of President Ramaphosa once again affirms the maturing and enduring nature of our democracy‚” secretary general Ace Magashule said in a statement.

“It further provides an opportunity for us all to recommit ourselves to the values that define us as South Africans – upholding the rule of law‚ advancing the interests of our country above all‚ promoting and protecting of universal justice‚ hard work and selfless service to the people – as articulated in the oath we expect our President to take.”

Magashule continued: “Comrade Ramaphosa has over many years proven himself equal to the task expected of him‚ demonstrating his ability to lead with integrity and face challenges that confront our country. As one of the architects of both our world acclaimed Constitution and the transformative National Development Plan (NDP)‚ President Ramaphosa has been part of the men and women who have shaped and defined our aspirations‚ hopes and vision for our future.”

He said the ruling party had confidence in Ramaphosa to continue to push the ANC’s program of fundamental and radical socio-economic transformation.

“This will include giving effect to the ANC resolutions to accelerate land redistribution through‚ amongst other mechanisms‚ the expropriation of land without compensation‚ and the fulfilment of our decision to provide fee-free education to children of the working class and the poor. The eradication of poverty‚ inequality and injustice in our country must shape his legacy as president of South Africa.

“To give effect to this requires‚ amongst others‚ restoring the credibility of public institutions‚ state owned enterprises and law enforcement agencies. It will further demand strong‚ properly functioning and efficient government at national‚ provincial and local levels‚ working together will all social partners‚” said Magashule.