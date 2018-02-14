Experience gained in last election will help Ward 1 candidate

Awethu Fatyela believes she is better prepared this time around to win Port Elizabeth’s Ward 1 for the EFF.

A vacancy opened for the position of ward councillor when the DA fired Rashied Adams for failing to pay a compulsory tithe.

Fatyela stood against Adams in the local government elections last year but said she was more aware of what was needed to win the by-election on March 7.

“The constituency is still the same but the difference is we now know what we’re getting into.

“We have a broader plan in terms of our campaign than the previous election,” she said.

If chosen, Fatyela will focus on increasing security and forming partnerships with Nelson Mandela University (NMU) to fix problems plaguing Ward 1.

“We will utilise what we already have. I know there are already initiatives in place such as community policing – but we will intensify what is already there while also identifying crime hotspots.”

Ward 1 comprises part of Summerstrand, Lakeside, Seaview, Theescombe, Lovemore Heights, Mount Pleasant and Schoenmakerskop.

Fatyela, 32, a communications student who also works at the university’s Centre for Community Technologies, was chosen to represent the EFF on Friday.