President Jacob Zuma has given an undertaking to respond to a formal decision by the ANC’s national executive committee to recall him from office‚ but Zuma is expected to put up a fight.

A source close to the discussions said Zuma’s response is likely to be “controversial”‚ while another added that he will not go quietly. This was after Zuma last night dug in his heels as he rejected a plea by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to resign from office.

Zuma said that he would respond in public to an official decision taken by the NEC‚ which should be communicated to him through a formal process‚ sources said.

At the time of the meeting‚ there was no firm decision that Zuma should be booted out – only a majority view that he should be recalled.

One source said Ramaphosa personally pleaded with Zuma to leave office but he responded “in no uncertain terms” that he will not resign.

ANC leaders believe that his demeanour last night showed a man who is not ready to relinquish power.

Once Ramaphosa and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule returned to the NEC‚ a debate over a final decision on Zuma’s fate ensued and the decision to recall him was taken around 2 am on Tuesday morning.

The meeting undertook to write to Zuma to formally communicate the outcome to him.

Magashule is due to brief the media to give a formal update at noon on Tuesday.

