The Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations kicked off in Mthatha at the Nelson Mandela Museum on Saturday afternoon with reflections by the members of Madiba’s Welcome Reception Committee who spoke about some of the unknown moments leading up to the struggle icon’s release from prison.

Some of the surviving members who were part of the committee‚ including Saki Macozoma‚ Rose Sonto‚ Dali Mpofu‚ Bulelani Ngcuka‚ Hilda Ndude‚ Whitey Jacobs and Ben Sizani‚ were present at the event.

Sonto‚ who drove Mandela of out Victor Verster prison‚ said he recalled how he “went weak at the knees at the thought that he was tasked to carry cargo that was more precious than gold”.

The centenary celebrations launch was coordinated by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the National Heritage Council (NHC)‚ South African Tourism (SAT) and the Nelson Mandela Museum.