Minister Des van Rooyen arrived at a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting yesterday expecting to account for his department’s performance‚ but MPs had other ideas and grilled him about his relationship with Gupta-linked firms Trillian and Regiments Capital.

The cooperative governance minister looked uncomfortable as MPs questioned him about his links to the Gupta family and his adviser‚ Mohamed Bobat‚ who accompanied him to the Treasury in December 2015 during his brief stint as finance minister.