Another good report for Kouga

Municipality gets third unqualified audit – but concerns raised

The Kouga Municipality has been awarded an unqualified audit by auditor-general Kimi Makwetu for the third consecutive year. But the auditor-general (AG), in his report for the 2016-17 financial year, said the municipality had failed to hold officials accountable for non-performance.

Commenting on matters which had no adverse effect on the audit’s outcome, the AG said the municipality had also lost 38.5% of its water supply – losses worth R21-million.

He said the DA-run municipality had properly disclosed R35.3-million in fruitless and wasteful expenditure accumulated over the last seven years.

While the municipality had irregular expenditure of R98.9-million also accumulated over the past seven years, the irregular expenditure for the 2016-17 financial year was at R2.4-million.

Other findings included unauthorised expenditure to the tune of R81-million accumulated over five years.

DA councillor Brent Williams said the outcome was a result of proper structures being put in place and better financial management.

“Part of it is because we have a good financial officer in place,” Williams said. “There is room for improvement. “We are focusing on reducing our debtors and non-financial performance management that was raised as a finding.”