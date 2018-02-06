Zuma’s fate now in parliament’s hands

President Jacob Zuma’s political future rests in the hands of parliament after he turned down a request from the ANC leadership to step down voluntarily.

Yesterday, the ANC’s national working committee met late into the night to discuss Zuma’s refusal and map a way forward.

The party confirmed shortly after the meeting that its working committee had decided to convene a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting tomorrow.

That meeting is set to discuss Zuma’s fate on the eve of Thursday’s state of the nation address.

The NEC discussions would include the “management of the transition between the fifth and sixth administration of government and pending actions in parliament”, the ANC said.

It is understood the party’s parliamentary caucus is now set to get the ball rolling on Zuma’s removal, through a constitutional process – a motion of no confidence brought by the ANC itself.

This was supported by some senior ANC leaders going into the meeting after Zuma left the party with little option.

Zuma apparently said on Sunday he would not resign as he had done nothing wrong to warrant his resignation.

However, there was no official word from Luthuli House on the outcome of that meeting between Zuma and party officials.

A motion of no confidence brought by the EFF was scheduled for February 22, but ANC insiders said the party’s caucus would not support an opposition-led process and would rather file its own motion.

Earlier yesterday, clashes broke out outside Luthuli House when a van carrying a group of people in Black First Land First (BLF) regalia was attacked as it approached the main entrance of the building.

The Gupta-aligned BLF group got more than they bargained for when they were assaulted by ANC supporters‚ using fists‚ rocks and sjamboks, and chanting songs critical of Zuma.

The ANC in Johannesburg has suspended a branch secretary who was captured on camera assaulting a woman during the protest.

“We had a regional meeting and decided that Thabiso Setona be suspended with immediate effect.

“He has also handed himself to the police at the Johannesburg Central police station‚” Johannesburg regional spokesman Jolidee Matongo said.

The Zuma-backed BLF later marched to Luthuli House to hand over a memorandum urging the ANC not to recall him from the Union Buildings.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule came under fire from his own party supporters after he collected the memorandum from the BLF, with ANC members booing and called him a sell-out.

This after the BLF indicated that it would hand the memorandum over only to him or deputy secretary- general Jessie Duarte, both seen as Zuma allies. Magashule was praised by the BLF. He, in turn, said he was happy that the BLF was “so disciplined”.

Shortly after Magashule was booed, ANC members sang in praise of Ramaphosa, saying he must rise and lead.

Police officers formed a line between the angry protesters and Magashule and his security detail. Meanwhile, Zuma met Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Ulundi yesterday.

The content of the discussion was not made public. – Business Day, TimesLIVE