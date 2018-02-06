Former youth league treasurer‚ MP and ANC NEC member Pule Mabe has been appointed as national spokesperson of the African National Congress‚ effective today.

He replaces Zizi Kodwa‚ who announced in December that he would be stepping down‚ following the party’s conference which elected new leadership.

“Comrade Mabe is serving his second term as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC and has been a member of the ANC NEC Sub-Committee on Communications since 2012‚” the party said in a statement issued by Jessie Duarte‚ the ANC’s deputy secretary general.

“He is a product of the ANC’s political preparatory school‚ the ANC Youth League‚ and rose through its ranks to serve as Treasurer General in both the 23rd and 24th National Executive Committees.”

Mabe endorsed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the party’s leadership race‚ won by Cyril Ramaphosa in December‚ and has been described as being in the pro-Zuma camp.

According to his CV‚ Mabe is a journalist who previously worked for a mainstream print media outlet and holds a BTech in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT). He has also completed a two-year Executive Development Programme with UNISA SBL and is currently completing a Masters in Business Leadership.

The ANC said: “Comrade Mabe was deployed as a member of Parliament following the General Elections of 2014‚ a position he resigned from in 2017 to continue pursuing his interest in business through some of the enterprise development innovations he has created.”

The party “has full confidence in him to execute his new task at the helm of our communication machinery with distinction‚” said Duarte.

