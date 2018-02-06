Parliament’s presiding officers Baleka Mbete and Thandi Modise on Tuesday afternoon (06/02/18) announced the postponement of the State of the Nation Address by President Jacob Zuma on Thursday.

“We are listening to political stakeholders and members of the public in making this decision‚” Mbete told a hastily called press conference.

Mbete also revealed that “we are in continuing discussions with the president of the ANC (SA deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa) as he is the leader of government business in Parliament”.

“We are also in contact with all political parties.”

Mbete further said: “We learned that the president was already writing to Parliament to request the postponement”.

#Mbete: We learned that the president was already writing to @ParliamentofRSA to request the postponement of the #SoNA2018 — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 6, 2018

Modise said they needed to consider many things before the decision to postpone the 2018 SONA but that a week will be enough to resolve the issues that forced her and Mbete to postpone the State of the Nation Address.

The Sona – which is also the official opening of Parliament – was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday‚ February 8.

The annual budget speech‚ delivered by the finance minister‚ was scheduled for just two weeks later‚ on February 21. Mbete said every effort was being made to ensure the Sona postponement did not affect the budget speech.

A new date for the SONA “will be communicated soon”‚ they said.