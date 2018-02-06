De Lille threatens action against DA
Patricia de Lille’s running battle with the DA leadership has flared up once again‚ with the under-fire Cape Town mayor threatening to take legal action against her own party yesterday for leaking the contents of an affidavit alleging that she tried to solicit a bribe.
De Lille tweeted portions of a letter sent by her legal team to federal chairman James Selfe over the publication of an affidavit by businessman Anthony Faul in the media at the weekend.
According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport‚ Faul alleged that De Lille had sought R5-million from him for endorsing his product‚ a fire extinguisher that he was marketing to use in informal settlements in the city.
She said Faul’s claims were untrue. De Lille’s lawyers said she was reserving her rights to take appropriate action against the DA and Faul. – TimesLIVE