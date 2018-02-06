De Lille threatens action against DA

Patricia de Lille’s running battle with the DA leadership has flared up once again‚ with the under-fire Cape Town mayor threatening to take legal action against her own party yesterday for leaking the contents of an affidavit alleging that she tried to solicit a bribe.

De Lille tweeted portions of a letter sent by her legal team to federal chairman James Selfe over the publication of an affidavit by businessman Anthony Faul in the media at the weekend.