Damning report on Bhisho by ANC
Party’s provincial leaders slam performance under Masualle
The Eastern Cape government is failing to create jobs, killing small businesses and its leaders have taken control of a massive internet project just to loot public money.
This is how the ANC in the Eastern Cape rated government performance under premier Phumulo Masualle.
In an internal report seen by The Herald, provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi also raised what he viewed as a skewed funding model in Bhisho.
For example, the budget for Masualle’s office increased more than that of a service delivery department such as agrarian reform, Ngcukayitobi wrote.
He said the department’s budget had on average increased by only 7% a year from 2009-10 compared to the premier’s office and provincial treasury, which increased by 14% and 22%, respectively.
His report painted a picture of a state machinery that is ineffective, saying Bhisho appeared to have a different set of priorities from those in the ANC’s manifesto.
The 91-page presentation was tabled at a closed sitting of the party’s lekgotla in East London on Sunday.
Ngcukayitobi told The Herald a majority of the party’s leadership structures agreed with his assessment. “There was a consensus on the validity of points with recommendations in majority agreed to,” he said.
Masualle attended the meeting – the first of its kind since he lost his bid for re-election as provincial chairman in October.
Masualle’s spokesman, Sonwabo Mbananga, refused to comment yesterday on the report.
The report comes a week after the provincial leadership announced it would reshuffle Masualle’s cabinet, depending on the performance of each department.
It also comes as the ANC admitted that relations between the party’s leadership and Masualle were at an alltime low.
Ngcukayitobi wrote that the premier’s office had overstepped the mark with some projects.
“In the last two financial years, the premier’s office has been procuring mobile classrooms and has taken over the function of broadband infrastructure from departments, with the intention of looting state resources,” he wrote.
The report does not provide any evidence to support the claim.
The Eastern Cape government had applied to piggyback on a 10-year multibillion-rand broadband tender between the Western Cape government and Gauteng-based Liquid Telecom.
Despite objections from the national Treasury, the broadband project has gone ahead, with fibre optic cables already being laid between Port Elizabeth and King William’s Town.
The project is expected to connect more than 7 000 government institutions and departments, including police stations and hospitals, to a fast and secure internet solution.
Ngcukayitobi wrote that the premier’s office needed to focus on coordination instead of taking over the functions of other departments.
He said the government needed an effective monitoring system that did not just measure how many meetings were held but focused on actually creating jobs.
He lamented delays by the government in the payment of service providers, saying this stifled economic growth.
Ngcukayitobi wrote that the government had missed payment deadlines for invoices worth R410-million by September, saying this undermined enterprise development efforts.
“In a nutshell, our provincial government is effectively killing SMMEs which are majority-owned by Africans in general and blacks in particular,” he wrote.
“Job creation remains a major area of concern as the province is losing jobs at an alarming rate that surpasses all provinces.”
The ANC was also not impressed that there was no report showing that the government had established its much-proclaimed public participation war rooms during the second quarter of last year.
“Targets for the first quarter were also not achieved,” the report said.
On sanitation, it said there was an annual target to eradicate 2 543 bucket toilets but nothing had been done against targets planned for the 2017-18 financial year.
Ngcukayitobi wrote that the government had under-performed on the maintenance of roads infrastructure.
“We have also been advised that it takes longer to construct roads in the Eastern Cape because the price per kilometre for surfaced roads has just doubled from R11-million in 2012 to R25-million currently,” he said.
“We have the highest cost for construction of roads in the entire countr y.”
He wrote that delays in finding contractors resulted in a majority of work not being done. Only 25% of gravelled roads were regravelled, 10% of blacktop patching done and only 60% of gravel roads bladed, the report said.
But provincial roads and public works spokesman Mphumzi Zuzile said, on average, the Eastern Cape spent R11.6-million to construct 1km of road while KwaZulu-Natal paid R15.5-million and the Western Cape R11.5-million.
He said the department managed to keep costs down despite having to deal with topography, environmental constraints and the poor conditions of existing roads.
On the gravelling, patching and blading of roads, Zuzile said: “We acknowledge we did not do as planned.
“However, we have appointed contractors and come the next financial year it will be a completely different ball game.” Roads and Public Works MEC Marawu Thandiswa said by the end of last year her department had already created 49 992 jobs.
This was mainly through the upgrading and building of roads in the province.