Damning report on Bhisho by ANC

Party’s provincial leaders slam performance under Masualle

The Eastern Cape government is failing to create jobs, killing small businesses and its leaders have taken control of a massive internet project just to loot public money.

This is how the ANC in the Eastern Cape rated government performance under premier Phumulo Masualle.

In an internal report seen by The Herald, provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi also raised what he viewed as a skewed funding model in Bhisho.

For example, the budget for Masualle’s office increased more than that of a service delivery department such as agrarian reform, Ngcukayitobi wrote.

He said the department’s budget had on average increased by only 7% a year from 2009-10 compared to the premier’s office and provincial treasury, which increased by 14% and 22%, respectively.

His report painted a picture of a state machinery that is ineffective, saying Bhisho appeared to have a different set of priorities from those in the ANC’s manifesto.

The 91-page presentation was tabled at a closed sitting of the party’s lekgotla in East London on Sunday.

Ngcukayitobi told The Herald a majority of the party’s leadership structures agreed with his assessment. “There was a consensus on the validity of points with recommendations in majority agreed to,” he said.

Masualle attended the meeting – the first of its kind since he lost his bid for re-election as provincial chairman in October.

Masualle’s spokesman, Sonwabo Mbananga, refused to comment yesterday on the report.

The report comes a week after the provincial leadership announced it would reshuffle Masualle’s cabinet, depending on the performance of each department.

It also comes as the ANC admitted that relations between the party’s leadership and Masualle were at an alltime low.

Ngcukayitobi wrote that the premier’s office had overstepped the mark with some projects.

“In the last two financial years, the premier’s office has been procuring mobile classrooms and has taken over the function of broadband infrastructure from departments, with the intention of looting state resources,” he wrote.

The report does not provide any evidence to support the claim.