EFF president Julius Malema has requested that the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on February 22 be held through a secret ballot.

In a letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete‚ Malema argued that a secret ballot would help protect the integrity of the result of the vote‚ as well as the security and livelihood of MPs.

Malema cited what he claimed to be various incidents of intimidation which had added to the already toxified atmosphere caused by those who had, in the past, sought to prevent the removal of Zuma‚ mainly for corrupt motives, to justify his call for a secret ballot.

These included‚ among others‚ surveillance of MPs, Zuma’s call that the most recent motion of no confidence – in which several ANC MPs voted for his removal – be done by an open ballot, and Friday’s threat of a civil war by the “Hands Off Zuma” campaign – led by Black First Land First and the Unemployed People’s Trust.