EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the ANC to leave President Jacob Zuma to the EFF.

“Leave him to us. It looks like this guy has defeated you‚” Malema said following the party’s plenum meeting held over the weekend in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg.

Malema’s remarks came as reports emerged that Zuma had refused to resign when the ANC top six officials‚ including ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa‚ had asked him to step down on Sunday night.

Malema also revealed that his party was considering interdicting Zuma from delivering the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

“If his party says he must go. Why must he speak?”

He said that a motion of no confidence in Zuma was going to be tabled in parliament on Thursday.

This is despite the fact that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has declined the EFF request for a motion to be debated before the Sona.

Malema argued that Zuma has defied his own party‚ the ANC‚ and that he would do it again.

“Sona must come. Our people need to know the state of affairs. But it must be delivered by a different person who respects the Constitution.”

He said that the people of South Africa did not want a criminal to deliver the Sona.

Malema said Zuma has dared the ANC to fire him.

“What is even worse is that he is not scared of impeachment. The ANC is in trouble. When we started we were told that we are rascals and anarchists. Today the man is saying he is not going anywhere.”

Malema lashed out at Ramaphosa‚ saying he was part of the mess South Africa was confronted with today.

He also accused Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Gauteng premier David Makhura of being responsible for the Esidimeni tragedy.

“They killed people. They must take full responsibility. No one is arrested‚” Malema said.