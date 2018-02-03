Masualle to attend lekgotla

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle will attend the ANC’s lekgotla in East London tomorrow, provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane said yesterday (02/02/18).

The two-day event will be the first time Masualle will engage in talks with the party’s provincial leadership since losing the leadership race to Mabuyane in October.

Mabuyane said Masualle had confirmed he would attend the gathering where government performance and service delivery targets would be discussed.

Mabuyane further confirmed that Masualle would deliver the state of the province address on Friday February 16. Earlier this week the party said a reshuffle of the provincial cabinet was on the cards in two weeks’ time. “He will definitely deliver the state of the province address – he is the premier of the province,” Mabuyane said. Mabuyane said the lekgotla at the Regent Hotel would also help consolidate the address Masualle is set to deliver. On Monday, the party announced it would make some changes in the provincial legislature and at four municipalities. The municipalities that will be affected include Mnquma, Enoch Mgijima in Komani, Port St Johns and the Walter Sisulu municipality in Aliwal North. Mabuyane said Masualle had submitted apologies for meetings he had missed. “The issue was that at least when he is available he must indicate his availability,” Mabuyane said. “Unfortunately [the apologies] don’t create an audience with him and an opportunity for the leadership of the ANC to talk to him as a person who carries a huge mandate in government,” Mabuyane said. “There are crucial issues that can only be discussed within the collective of the ANC. If that is not happening, the ANC is limping.

“I have no reason to believe he is doing his own thing, so far I believe the apologies that he has been submitting.” Masualle and members of his executive committee, members of the provincial legislature, mayors and municipal managers from 37 ANC-run municipalities are expected to attend. “This lekgotla is much more interesting because we will also look at how we are going to prepare ourselves for the 2019 national election,” Mabuyane said. Items on the agenda included the provincial administration’s performance. “We will be looking at performance and see where we can make changes and firm up,” he said. “We will also look at key issues that were priority areas in our manifesto, such as education, health, fighting crime and corruption, rural development and agrarian reform.” On the consequences of not attending meetings, Mabuyane said: “It is everybody’s responsibility to submit an apology “The ANC is not here to pamper any member – it’s up to deployees of the ANC to take meetings seriously. “And if people don’t attend meetings you wonder who is mandating them.” Masualle, through his spokesman Sonwabo Mbananga, declined to comment on questions pertaining to his relationship with the ANC Eastern Cape leadership, only confirming he would deliver the state of the province address.