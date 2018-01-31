‘Ramaphosa brings hope for SA’

The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president heralded a new beginning for South Africa after a tough year for the country last year.

This was the view of political commentator Justice Malala, who was speaking at an event held by financial services group PSG at the Boardwalk Hotel in Port Elizabeth last night.

“What happened in December at the ANC elective conference was a lovely new beginning, and I hope we can build on it,” Malala, who writes a column that is published in The Herald on Mondays, said.

“[The last year] caused a lot of uncertainty, but in December change did come and I think it is significant.”

He said that although he was usually more critical of politicians, he had faith that Ramaphosa would bring principle back to politics. “Ramaphosa has always worked with very small margins.

“He won [at the elective conference] with only 179 votes. “He’s always built something meaningful out of small margins. “I’m cautiously optimistic about him – and far more optimistic about his arrival than about the Jacob Zuma administration.”

Still, Ramaphosa would have several difficult tasks ahead of him if he were to be elected as South Africa’s next president.

“There are certain things he must change and restore,”Malala said.

“The key thing is to fix [state] institutions. “There is a problem if the law works one way for a certain person and another way for people who are politically connected.

“[Institutions should work] for the people, not for the powerful.” Malala predicted that the issue of land expropriation would be a big political headache for Ramaphosa, as would fulfilling Zuma’s promise of free education.

“[Ramaphosa also] has to deal with government finance [and] corr uption,” he said.

Malala said competition from other political parties vying to win the elections next year will keep Ramaphosa on his toes.

“He needs competition, even if he is the best leader, because if you have competition, you have deliver y,” he said.

“The opposition has a big job on its hands to dig deep and find a way to deal with [the optimism around] Ramaphosa.”

On top of positive public perception, Ramaphosa could soon add growing support within the ANC to his advantages.

“There are divisions [in the party] and some of them are deep. I think he’ll be able to deal with [it],” Malala said.

“[Some of] the younger members of the national executive committee [who supported Zuma] will say ‘what is the point of supporting a losing faction?’

“As time goes on, some will swing to Ramaphosa, and that will give him some traction to bring about changes.”

However, Malala predicted that Ramaphosa would have to make sacrifices and keep less popular political players in their positions.

“He has to keep the ANC together and he might choose unity instead of the right thing.

“He is still a politician at the end of the day.” Despite this, Malala remained positive about the country’s political future.

“Our politics have been tough, and in tough times we despair, but it is worth thinking back to the many times in our history that we despaired and came through it.

“We ’ve defied the odds so many times. I think we’ve turned a corner, ” he said.