DA reveals candidate for Ward 1

Port Elizabeth businesswoman Tracy Weise is hoping to use a customer-services- orientated approach to win over thousands of registered voters when the DA vies to take Ward 1 in an upcoming by-election.

The DA yesterday announced its candidate for the by-election set for March 7. A vacancy opened for the position of ward councillor after the party fired its youngest councillor, Rashied Adams, saying he had failed to pay a compulsory tithe.

Weise, 39, who beat 26 other applicants to stand for the position, said yesterday she was confident her campaign would convince residents to go out and vote for her.

“The ward is one of the biggest geographically and because I know how to deal with customers, I believe that will assist me in dealing with some of the issues in the ward,” Weise said.

Ward 1 comprises part of Summerstrand, Lakeside, Seaview, Theescombe, Lovemore Heights, Mount Pleasant and Schoenmakerskop.

At present, Weise is a dealer principal and director at Kelston Motor Group. She resigned on Tuesday last week in preparation for the new job as a full-time ward councillor.

She also co-owns a Newton Park-based paving business with her husband Philip Weise, 40.

Weise said she was excited about the career change and hoped her experience in the corporate world would ensure she made a meaningful contribution to the city.

She said some of the issues she would be tackling, should she win the ward, would include student accommodation in Summerstrand, crime in Schoenmakerskop and issues residents might have with road markings in Kragga Kamma.

“I have a brief understanding of what the issues are in each community, but my first port of call will be meeting with key players in those areas.

“I will try to understand to the fullest degree what the issues are in the area and I will then get involved and make sure they get the necessary attention,” Weise said.

DA constituency leader Bobby Stevenson said Weise understood the needs of Ward 1 voters. This was a highly contested nomination, with 26 candidates applying for the vacancy.

“[Weise] has an excellent track record in the corporate environment, where she has excelled as a high achiever and leader and has won numerous business awards.”

Stevenson said they hoped her political background would also assist.

“[Weise] grew up in the DA, comes from a highly respected political family, and is the daughter of Leon de Villiers, former councillor and DA caucus leader in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“[Weise] will in the future devote all her attention to the ward and will be a full-time councillor,” he said.

“A person of her calibre can greatly assist the DA-led coalition government to keep making progress in Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Nelson Mandela Bay IEC supervisor Crosby Bacela said all three parties (ANC, DA and EFF) were yet to submit official intention to contest the election.

They have until February 12 to submit their intention to contest the ward.

EFF Bay convener Simphiwe Daku said the party would announce its candidate by the end of this week.

ANC Bay secretary Themba Xathula said the matter would be discussed at a regional working committee meeting today, with a candidate announced later this week.