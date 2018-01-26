Mettler slated over audit outcome

An incompetent city manager coupled with an arrogant administration.

This was how the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s audit outcome for 2016-17 was described by opposition parties in council yesterday.

The municipality received a qualified audit opinion for the sixth consecutive year from auditor-general Kimi Makwetu.

His findings were based mainly on the city’s slack management of its property, plant and equipment (PPE), while it also had R11.5-billion in irregular expenditure dating back to 2002.

The ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance, United Front and the UDM criticised the DA-led coalition for failing to enforce any consequences that led to the qualified audit.

But DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga rubbished the claim, saying there was proof that some councillors failed to understand the report properly.

“No money has been stolen here. This municipality has received a qualified audit for the past six years and it’s not Mettler who is incompetent,” Bhanga said.

EFF councillor Yoliswa Yako said the basises for the findings were a red flag for a flawed administration.

“We find it quite disturbing and unacceptable that we have not one or two, but three qualifications,” she said.

“What we have is an incapable and arrogant administration under the leadership of our city manager Johann Mettler,” she said.

“At times [we must] ask ourselves exactly what our role is.

“It cannot be that the acting CFO is not able to furnish the auditor-general with documents on request.

“We have a white elephant in the room – a longstanding acting CFO who gives herself R600 000 for a bonus when we get qualifications,” Yako said.

Mettler rubbished the R600 000 allegation, saying: “If this were true, somebody would have leaked it already.”

Since Trevor Harper was suspended in November 2016, acting chief financial officer Barbara de Scande has been at the helm.

Yako said mayor Athol Trollip’s shifting of the blame to the previous administration would not stand.