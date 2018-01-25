Parties gear up for fierce ward battle
By-election to replace sacked councillor
The race for one of Port Elizabeth’s biggest wards is hotting up, with the ANC, DA and EFF joining the fray.
The Ward 1 by-election will take place on March 7, with other parties still having until February 12 to request to contest.
While the three parties will contest the by-election, they have not selected any candidates yet.
The winner will take control of one of the city’s biggest wards, which includes Summerstrand, Lakeside, Seaview, Theescombe, Lovemore Heights, Mount Pleasant and Schoenmakerskop.
The ward – which has 13 426 registered voters – became vacant when the DA fired Rashied Adams after he skipped payments on a compulsory tithe to the party last month.
Adams, 26, was one of the DA’s youngest councillors in the Bay.
During the 2016 local elections, the DA received 7 471 votes followed by the ANC with 874 and the EFF with 183.
At present, the DA and coalition partners Cope and the ACDP make up 59 seats in the council.
The ANC has 50, the EFF six, the UDM two, and the PA, UF and AIC each have one seat.
Eastern Cape DA constituency leader Bobby Stevenson said he was confident the party would retain the ward.
“We are disappointed with the performance of the previous councillor.”
He said the party held public representatives accountable when they failed to deliver and it was looking for a candidate with strong leadership and proven track record.
Asked if PR councillor Leander Kruger, who replaced Adams, matched what the party wanted, Stevenson said he had not made himself available.
“We got very good feedback regarding him across the board. He did an excellent job,” he said.
ANC secretary Themba Xathula encouraged people to register, saying the party hoped to attract the voters.
“We’re very determined to fight this battle and we’re not going to lose. We will win the war. We’re going to make an impact in the ward.
“Ward 1 has a lot of students and the majority of voters there are students so we’re hoping to tap into this because the university is run by Sasco [South African Students Congress],” Xathula said.
EFF councillor Zilindile Vena said his party would finalise its candidate choice this weekend. Political analyst Jolene Steyn-Kotze said there was pressure on the DA to bring a “ready” candidate, given how the vacancy had come about in the first place.
The age of the candidates would also be an issue.
“Given the previous councillor was quite young, people may be reluctant to go out and vote for another young candidate or may just decide to stay home and not vote.”
