Parties gear up for fierce ward battle

By-election to replace sacked councillor

The race for one of Port Elizabeth’s biggest wards is hotting up, with the ANC, DA and EFF joining the fray.

The Ward 1 by-election will take place on March 7, with other parties still having until February 12 to request to contest.

While the three parties will contest the by-election, they have not selected any candidates yet.

The winner will take control of one of the city’s biggest wards, which includes Summerstrand, Lakeside, Seaview, Theescombe, Lovemore Heights, Mount Pleasant and Schoenmakerskop.

The ward – which has 13 426 registered voters – became vacant when the DA fired Rashied Adams after he skipped payments on a compulsory tithe to the party last month.

Adams, 26, was one of the DA’s youngest councillors in the Bay.

During the 2016 local elections, the DA received 7 471 votes followed by the ANC with 874 and the EFF with 183.

At present, the DA and coalition partners Cope and the ACDP make up 59 seats in the council.

The ANC has 50, the EFF six, the UDM two, and the PA, UF and AIC each have one seat.

Eastern Cape DA constituency leader Bobby Stevenson said he was confident the party would retain the ward.

“We are disappointed with the performance of the previous councillor.”