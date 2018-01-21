Millions meant for the poor funded Gupta’s luxury life
The Guptas spent millions of rands on a private jet and a fleet of luxury vehicles — and Atul Gupta directly scored R10-million — using taxpayers’ money from a Free State government dairy farm project meant to alleviate poverty.
Vrede Dairy Farm was not even up and running when Atul Gupta had R10-million deposited into his personal bank account by the company hand-picked to set up the farm, Sunday Times reported today.
A preservation order obtained by the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority in the High Court in Bloemfontein this week reveals that Atul received the money despite not having any interest in the project or providing any farming-related services.
The order, seen by the Sunday Times, also reveals how the Guptas and their business associates became beneficiaries of the lion’s share of R220-million paid by the Free State agriculture department to the company, Estina, in a project meant to benefit the poor.
This is the second preservation order obtained by the AFU this week, after the Mc-Kinsey and Trillian order granted earlier in the week.
The Sunday Times can reveal today that investigators in the state-capture corruption cases have discovered that more money was allegedly laundered through Estina for the benefit of the Guptas, their associates and companies.
The alleged laundered money was used to buy the family’s Bombardier Global 6000 private jet with tail registration ZS-OAK and a fleet of cars.
Read the full story in the Sunday Times