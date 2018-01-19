President files appeal against NDPP order
President Jacob Zuma has filed court papers appealing against the decision of the Pretoria High Court which said he could not appoint the national director of public prosecutions because he was conflicted.
On December 8‚ the court ordered that Zuma may have no say in the appointment of a new NDPP because he faces the prospect of criminal prosecution himself and is thus conflicted.
But in papers filed yesterday, which have been seen by TimesLIVE‚ Zuma claims the court erred – arguing that its decision was akin to having two presidents.
“The court a quo erred in law in holding it to be constitutionally permissible to have two presidents in the country at the same time and both exercising presidential powers‚” Zuma argues.