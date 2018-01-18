The ANC wants parliament to sanction DA leader Mmusi Maimane for his role in factional fights roiling the City of Cape Town.

It will ask parliament’s ethics committee to investigate Maimane and DA federal legal commission chairwoman Glynnis Breytenbach for being in possession of confidential city council forensic reports.

The allegation relates to more than 1 000 files which became central to the fallout between mayor Patricia de Lille and the executive director in her office‚ Craig Kesson.

The mayor accused Kesson of leaking the documents to the party after Breytenbach allegedly called officials of the city demanding more information about them.

The accusations are still under dispute after a confidential report claimed it was, in fact, De Lille who supplied the documents‚ which she denies.

In disputing a damning investigative report by attorneys Bowman Gilfillans‚ De Lille said she had a letter from Maimane in which he confirmed he did not get the reports from her.

The ANC leader in the City of Cape Town‚ Xolani Sotashe‚ said yesterday the party’s MPs would be asked to raise the issue with parliament’s ethics committee and its chairman.

He said the ANC was not happy with the behaviour of Maimane and Breytenbach.

“Mmusi obtained a confidential report of the City of Cape Town via a wrong channel. The city council had not even seen the information.” The information he was referring to was not brought to the council‚ as the law required‚ and this was one of the reasons De Lille was being investigated by the city council.