The ANC’s top six recently elected leaders visited Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at her Soweto home on Monday night‚ delivering a copy of the ANC’s January 8 birthday pledge.

The party is promising to “rebuild our movement and turn the South African economy around. We will mobilise all social partners behind an economic recovery plan”.

The ex-wife of Nelson Mandela‚ in crutches after having knee surgery last year‚ wore a striking blue patterned‚ loose flowing gown for the meeting led by new party president Cyril Ramaphosa at her Orlando house.

She recommitted herself to accompanying Ramaphosa to Marikana and expressed optimism at the renewal being promised under his leadership.

She was quoted as saying it is clear that the ANC on the right route‚ “inspired by this new energy”‚ and that she was hopeful there would be a renewal within the ruling party.

Ramaphosa in May last year said he would travel to Marikana with Madikizela-Mandela on her advice to “address” the painful issue of the 2012 shooting that left 34 miners dead – while being sensitive to the wishes of the families on the timing of the visit.

Madikizela-Mandela meanwhile will on Friday be awarded a honorary doctors of laws from Uganda’s Makerere University‚ “in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle of South Africa and Africa at large”.

