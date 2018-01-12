‘Don’t be apologetic about transformation’

Black people should not be apologetic about seeking economic emancipation, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said yesterday.

“If there is anything to learn from the Afrikaners, it is how to be relentless in pursuing the economic interests of our people,” he said.

“We need not be apologetic about it.”

Gigaba was speaking at a Progressive Youth in Business (PYB) breakfast at the East London Golf Club yesterday.

He said the government had not been able to resolve black economic exclusion.

Black people had to see the benefit of having the current government in place, he said.

“The public procurement process remains vital to promote radical socioeconomic transformation,” Gigaba said.

“Government must continue to create conditions, using procurement leverage, to nurture black businesses.”

He said the government could have changed the face of manufacturing in the country if it used the fleet locomotive procurement at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and Transnet to advance black businesses.

“We did not achieve what we could have achieved for black people out of it,” he said. “We need to ensure our procurement policies are aimed at creating black entrepreneurs.”