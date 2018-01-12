Cyril seeking updates on returned land

‘Agricultural revolution’ needed to avoid more farms becoming derelict

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will commission a study into what has been done with farms that have been redistributed since 1994. Speaking after a meeting in the Abathembu kingdom near East London, ahead of the ANC’s 106th anniversary celebrations this weekend, he said many of the farms that had been returned since 1994 were derelict.

An agriculture revolution was needed to ensure that land reform resulted in a productive outcome, he said.

“Many of those farms are not being worked. I am going to order a study to be made on all the returned agricultural land and what we can do with that agricultural land to change things [for the] better.

“Let us work this land. Let us demonstrate to ourselves to start with that we can actually work the land,” he said

“Let us demonstrate to all that we are ready to revolutionise agriculture in our land and that we are ready to go into agri-processing and that we are ready to set up industrial nodes all over in [our] rural areas.”

The ANC resolved at its national conference last month that it would initiate amendments to the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

To do so, it would require the support of a section of the opposition to meet the twothirds threshold.

The EFF has previously promised to put its 6% at the ANC’s disposal for this purpose.

Ramaphosa, as the new ANC president, undertook in his closing remarks to the conference to lead the implementation of the policy. His comments yesterday were the first substantive remarks on land reform since his election.

The details of the policy, which was agreed upon at the 11th hour and over which debate was so heated that it almost collapsed the conference, are sketchy.

While the ANC placed some provisos on the conditions under which land may be expropriated, it has yet to release the wording of the final resolution on land reform.

At the conference, outgoing ANC economic policy head Enoch Godongwana said care would be taken to ensure neither food security nor the financial sector, to which farmers are heavily indebted, was negatively affected by the expropriation policy.

Ramaphosa echoed this in his remarks and said that, where appropriate, land ownership would be restored without compensation but in such a way that agricultural production was increased.