Khoza’s ADeC out to ‘dismantle ANC’ in province

Makhosi Khoza’s African Democratic Change (ADeC), the new kid on the political block, will this month launch its provincial structure in the Eastern Cape – a traditional ANC stronghold – as it hopes to wrest power from the governing party next year.

The former MP left the ANC in September after being one of President Jacob Zuma’s most vocal critics, and established ADeC.

Yesterday, ADeC national organiser Lufuno Gogoro confirmed that the party would launch in East London on January 20.

“We are coming to the Eastern Cape to get more members and to dismantle the ANC,” Gogoro said.

“The ANC has failed to inspire confidence in the people of South Africa, failed to unite the country and to solve the problems facing us as a country.”

The party would also target the OR Tambo region.