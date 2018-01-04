Khoza’s ADeC out to ‘dismantle ANC’ in province
Makhosi Khoza’s African Democratic Change (ADeC), the new kid on the political block, will this month launch its provincial structure in the Eastern Cape – a traditional ANC stronghold – as it hopes to wrest power from the governing party next year.
The former MP left the ANC in September after being one of President Jacob Zuma’s most vocal critics, and established ADeC.
Yesterday, ADeC national organiser Lufuno Gogoro confirmed that the party would launch in East London on January 20.
“We are coming to the Eastern Cape to get more members and to dismantle the ANC,” Gogoro said.
“The ANC has failed to inspire confidence in the people of South Africa, failed to unite the country and to solve the problems facing us as a country.”
The party would also target the OR Tambo region.
Gogoro said his party would take over the province in next year’s general and provincial elections.
Asked if this was not too ambitious, he said liberation movements failed to lead after about 20 years in power and new political parties took over.
However, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said they were not shaken by ADeC’s arrival in the province.
“We contest elections every time because we are part of an ongoing process to transform SA,” he said.
“We have weaknesses such as corruption but we are open about them and are dealing with them.”
But Gogoro said people wanted service delivery not lip service.