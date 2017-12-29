East London gearing up for ANC bash

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is hard at work preparing to host an estimated 100 000 of its supporters for the party’s 106th anniversary celebrations in East London on January 13.

This was said by ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, who has been part of the preparations for the January 8 statement that will be delivered by newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, in his first public address as the new leader.

Ngcukayitobi said yesterday the ANC had prepared the Buffalo City Stadium, Jan Smuts Stadium and Buffalo Park for the annual event that would set the tone for the ANC next year.

Ramaphosa is due to speak at the main event at the Buffalo City Stadium, while Jan Smuts Stadium and Buffalo Park will be used as overflow venues, where supporters will watch the address on huge screens.

Ngcukayitobi said setting aside two more stadiums was meant to avoid potential congestion and stampedes, but assured party supporters that Ramaphosa would go for a brief meet- and-greet in Buffalo Park and Jan Smuts after delivering his main speech.

Ngcukayitobi said there was no holiday at the ANC provincial office, as marketing and public relations measures were in full swing to ensure that the province alone mobilised no fewer than 55 000 people.

The Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape had committed to bus in at least 10 000 supporters each to East London, he said.