East Cape ANC focus on unity after conference

“Unity, unity, maqabane (comrades), phakama phakama (rise) Eastern Cape!”

That is the lesson the Eastern Cape ANC has taken from the national conference as Oscar Mabuyane’s team embarks on a journey to unite the divided province.

With the province having accomplished its mission to deliver Cyril Ramaphosa to the top job, the focus now shifts to uniting the party in the Eastern Cape.

Mabuyane said a priority would be to engage groups like the Amathole region, which went to Nasrec backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for ANC president.

Mabuyane called on all ANC members in the province to desist from being disgruntled when their preferred leaders did not get elected at conference.