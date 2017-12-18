“We don’t want to be a rural party”- Mantashe

The ANC has no plans of becoming a rural party, outgoing ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe told the media on Monday morning.

“We don’t want to be a rural party. We want to regain the lost ground,” he said while addressing the media in Nasrec where the party is having its 54th national elective conference.

He said despite the party losing some metros at last year’s local elections, the aim was to craft a new growth path to ensure the party remained at the helm by convening policy conferences, reviewing outcomes of each election and electing new leaders.

Mantashe said the party was in no position to declare it has come “to the end of life”.

“Let us finish ourselves. That is not what we are working towards,” he added.

This year marked the 10 year of the Cala-born leader being in Luthuli House as the ANC “chief opperations office”.

He described his term of office as quite a challenging period as he had to deal with several scandals including the Nkandla scandal, Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state of capture report as well as string of court cases the party’s President Jacob Zuma has been dealing with during his last term of office in particular.