DA to fight global crimes ‘impunity’

Selfe highlights concerns over bill tabled in parliament

The International Crimes Bill tabled in parliament last week will not pass through unchallenged‚ the DA warned yesterday.

It said the ANC would not be permitted to absolve itself of its duties to victims of genocide and other human rights violations taking place daily across the continent and the world.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said the bill sought to repeal the Implementation of the Rome Statute Act and withdraw South Africa from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He said that while it seemed that the bill paid lip service to South Africa’s role as a leader in the African context and as a champion of dispute resolution‚ the DA was combing through it and had made the following observations: