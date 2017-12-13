ANC agrees to probe ‘flaws’

The ANC is to investigate concerns raised by presidential hopeful Matthews Phosa about alleged irregularities in the nominations process of the preferred candidate in Mpumalanga.

Phosa campaign manager Ronalo Malomane said the ANC had agreed to investigate the matter – and he had filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court on behalf of Phosa.

Phosa wants the province’s nomination process to be declared unlawful‚ illegal and unconstitutional.

“The ANC will form a task team for Mpumalanga – to track each branch of the ANC and check all of their complaints‚” Malomane said. In the court papers‚ it is argued that the ANC in Mpumalanga had not singled out its preferred candidate for the elections.