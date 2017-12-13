Allegations of rigging, vote-buying attempts

Senior ANC member Jackson Mthembu has made damning allegations of desperate attempts to buy votes and rig the party’s national election in favour of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Mthembu took to Facebook just four days before the ANC elective conference to accuse desperate individuals of trying to fraudulently push for Dlamini-Zuma’s victory.

“Desperation is forcing some people in the ANC to allocate delegates to branches that failed to hold BGMs [branch general meetings].

“These attempts are failing, together with attempts to replace CR [Cyril Ramaphosa] delegates with bogus ones.

“The CR branches are fighting viciously all these unANC tendencies and they are winning.

“Some people have now realised that they don’t have delegate numbers‚ thus these fraudulent despicable attempts.

“They have now resorted to the last [throwing] of the dice‚ they are desperately trying to buy CR delegates and still failing dismally. CR delegates have told them that their souls and the revolution are not for sale!

“The question we need to ask is why this desperation on the other side? Is it fuelled by Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa’s publicly stated intention to root out state capture corruption after he becomes ANC president?

“Do these people have something to hide?” he wrote.

Mthembu’s post comes amid court battles from some party branches trying to prove fault in how the presidential nominations have taken place.

Yesterday‚ some members of the ANC in the Free State filed papers with the Bloemfontein High Court‚ wanting it to declare the outcomes of the provincial general meeting of last month and the two-day conference held on Sunday and Monday null‚ void‚ unlawful and unconstitutional.

In its certificate of urgency‚ the applicants in the case said: “What renders the matter urgent is that if the provincial conference is not nullified before the national conference . . . delegates that were improperly appointed to represent the province of the Free State will taint the processes of the upcoming national conference.” – TimesLIVE