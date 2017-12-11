Presidential hopeful hits out at white critics
ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has lashed out at white people for criticising radical economic transformation and saying it amounted to looting the state.
She was speaking yesterday at a farewell prayer for her at her hometown of Bulwer in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, ahead of the ANC national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg this weekend.
Dlamini-Zuma, 68, claimed white people were the ones who had looted, and had stolen the land from black people.
“We are not talking radical economic transformation because we want to steal. We want people to get their land back. There is no dignity if people do not have land‚” she said.
Should she be elected as ANC president she would take white people on a bus tour to show them how black people lived in informal settlements.
“I will show them that those people live worse than their dogs‚” she said.
On the upcoming conference‚ she said her election would not be about her and her family but “about whether we can make a difference to the lives of the people who are suffering”.
ANC Harry Gwala region secretary Sindi Msomi said the people in the region trusted Dlamini-Zuma not because she was a woman, but be- cause she was strong and a leader with a good track record.
“We see her as a person who can lead the ANC. We believe that when she becomes the president of the country all departments will function well.”
President Jacob Zuma’s brother‚ Joseph‚ who came all the way from Nkandla‚ implored the ancestors to be a “veil around you”‚ saying he wished that Dlamini-Zuma wins “no matter what”.
He lauded her running a “fresh” election campaign in the run-up to the conference where she will be running head to head with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
After the prayer‚ Dlamini-Zuma went to a huge white marquee across the road where she was greeted by enthusiastic ANC supporters singing “We are ready for Nkosazana”.
The prayer was also attended by Public Works Minister Nathi Nhleko.
On Saturday, at a rally in Clermont in Durban, Dlamini-Zuma told supporters that win or lose‚ she was already a history-maker.
“The branches of the ANC and the ANC have made history . . . because‚ for the first time in the life of our organisation‚ we’re going to have a cadre on the ballot paper for the position of president who‚ amongst other things‚ is a woman.
“Whatever happens at Nasrec‚ history is already made‚” she said to applause. But‚ she said‚ for the branches and ANC members who stood by her‚ she did not want the story to end.
“At Nasrec‚ you must continue to make history.”
She again took aim at the wealth gap between rich and poor – particularly along racial lines. This‚ she said‚ was what made radical economic transformation important.
She was adamant education would be one of the key elements of any such transformation.
“Our education system must not only produce job-seekers‚ but also produce job-creators.”
She also called for a peaceful contest.
“This is a democratic process — it is not a fight amongst enemies – it’s a festival of ideas, so you must be prepared to argue your case,” she said.
She said the eventual winner at Nasrec would need to go on to unite the ANC and the country ahead of general elections due in 2019. –TimesLIVE and AFP