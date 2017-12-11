Presidential hopeful hits out at white critics

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has lashed out at white people for criticising radical economic transformation and saying it amounted to looting the state.

She was speaking yesterday at a farewell prayer for her at her hometown of Bulwer in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, ahead of the ANC national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg this weekend.

Dlamini-Zuma, 68, claimed white people were the ones who had looted, and had stolen the land from black people.

“We are not talking radical economic transformation because we want to steal. We want people to get their land back. There is no dignity if people do not have land‚” she said.

Should she be elected as ANC president she would take white people on a bus tour to show them how black people lived in informal settlements.

“I will show them that those people live worse than their dogs‚” she said.

On the upcoming conference‚ she said her election would not be about her and her family but “about whether we can make a difference to the lives of the people who are suffering”.

ANC Harry Gwala region secretary Sindi Msomi said the people in the region trusted Dlamini-Zuma not because she was a woman, but be- cause she was strong and a leader with a good track record.

“We see her as a person who can lead the ANC. We believe that when she becomes the president of the country all departments will function well.”

President Jacob Zuma’s brother‚ Joseph‚ who came all the way from Nkandla‚ implored the ancestors to be a “veil around you”‚ saying he wished that Dlamini-Zuma wins “no matter what”.

He lauded her running a “fresh” election campaign in the run-up to the conference where she will be running head to head with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.