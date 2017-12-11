South Africa’s next president could be elected this week at the ANC’s leadership conference in Soweto.

Here is how the candidates have shaped up on social media.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ who is one of the top contenders to succeed President Jacob Zuma for the lead role on Sunday‚ took to Twitter to suggest that she was a woman of action.

“20 Years ago‚ when I was Health Minister‚ I lobbied and executed for the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act‚” she wrote on Twitter.

“Since then‚ deaths of women and girls due to illegal abortions has decreased by 90%. Women’s lives matter! Women’s Rights matter! And I will always fight for women‚” she continued.

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu told the Twittersphere: “All those who commit criminal acts‚ must face the consequences. Corruption and fraud are criminal acts and must be treated as such. In both the public and private sector those who rob our people must be brought to book. It’s a MUST! #Sisulu17‚” read a Tweet on her account.

“We need to get back to the basics. Back to basics means we listen to our branches‚ to the men and women that make this ANC great. Back to basics as we put people before money‚ people before protocol‚ people before politics. It’s a MUST! #Sisulu17” read another tweet.

Through her account‚ Sisulu has expressed passion on subjects such as education and abuse.

Cyril Ramaphosa has clearly detailed his campaign journey on social media‚ with quotes‚ pictures and videos being shared throughout.

The economy‚ corruption‚ equality and unity among party members have dominated his timelines.

“We are going to raise the level of attention and focus of the leagues to focus more on relevant issues. Women’s League must pay more attention to addressing challenges of women abuse & femicide; Youth League must assist us in addressing challenges relating to our education system‚” Ramaphosa tweeted.

“The church must help us and pray for peace and harmony among all of us … We ask you to pray for the conference to run smoothly and unity among participants of conference‚” he wrote in another tweet.

The campaign route has taken the presidential hopefuls to the people. This was evident on Sunday when current treasurer general Zweli Mkhize visited the Revelation Church of God in Hillbrow‚ Johannesburg.

The church made headlines several weeks ago when its congregants reportedly attacked metro police officers who were there to remove a car that had reportedly been parked illegally‚ causing traffic congestion.

Mkhize’s address to the congregants on Sunday was detailed on his Twitter timeline. Mkhize assured congregants that he would tell officials to let them be.

“When people who carry burdens attend church‚ they leave with a lighter burden. JMPD should not be abusing you. We will pass the message that congregants here must not be disturbed.. #ZweliMkhizeChurch‚” the tweet read.

