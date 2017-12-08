Biddulph quits committee role

Trollip’s cabinet now has two vacancies

Corporate services portfolio head Dean Biddulph has resigned from the mayoral committee, leaving Athol Trollip’s cabinet with two vacant positions.

Biddulph has been at the helm of the corporate services and human resources portfolio for 13 months.

He resigned on December 1 and is set to join the Ireland-based CHBC Office Group as chief operating officer while he continues on as Ward 2 councillor.

Yesterday, Biddulph said he would not be leaving the Bay despite his new corporate home being headquartered abroad.

Biddulph’s resignation leaves the mayoral committee with two vacancies after former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani was fired from his position as political head of public health in April.

Trollip has been acting in the position ever since.

Yesterday, Trollip said the two positions should be filled next week.

Biddulph said he had accepted the offer from CHBC as “I believe it opens up new opportunities for my family and me”.

Biddulph said he was compelled to resign as mayoral committee members could not hold private paying positions.

He said he was confident he would be able to juggle his corporate job with being a ward councillor.

“I managed to do both mayoral and ward council jobs successfully.

“I continue to serve at the pleasure of the voters of Ward 2 and the party,” Biddulph said.

He said the party had been happy for him to stay on as ward councillor, which was a part-time job as opposed to a full-time appointment in the mayoral committee.