Party draws battle line with DA in Kouga by-election

The Kouga Municipality will hold a by-election on Wednesday to select a new councillor, following the sacking of a DA delegate two months ago.

Ward 5 councillor Desmond Petersen was fired in October, following a disciplinary hearing in which he was found guilty of violating internal caucus rules.

The ward consists of Vaaldam, Arcadia, Johnsons Ridge and Graslaagte in Humansdorp.

ANC Sarah Baartman regional secretary Scara Njadayi said even though the party had been the opposition for two consecutive terms in that ward, he was hopeful the ANC would take it.

“Even though we lost last year, this time there is a positive attitude from the people towards the ANC due to the failure of the DA of fulfilling all the undertakings it set in 2016.

“The DA failed to deliver on those promises,” Njadayi said.

The ANC was planning on capitalising on the DA being fractured in the ward.

The ANC candidate for Ward 5 is Jacob Oos-Lukas.

Njadayi said the ANC had received complaints about people not getting their electricity and water subsidy in the ward.