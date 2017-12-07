Martin’s call for action against abuse fails to impress Mantashe

In a detailed letter addressed to ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, MPL Christian Martin sought help in addressing the issue of abuse against women and children yesterday.

This follows the attack on three women outside a Johannesburg restaurant on August 6, when former deputy education minister Mduduzi Manana lost his cool during an argument on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the party elective conference this month.

But Mantashe called Martin’s attempt to ensure that Manana be suspended if found guilty an attention-seeking ploy.

Martin called on the ANC to act decisively in ensuring the internal disciplinary processes be followed up as he felt Manana’s behaviour brought the party into disrepute.

“As the ANC we should condemn such behaviour, to protect and uphold the dignity of the organisation. Regarding the court case of comrade Manana, [it] will always dent and destroy the credibility and integrity of our organisation,” Martin said.

He said he could not stand by and watch how formidable men failed in their role to protect women and children.

“After the judgment of the court [on Manana], I decided that I cannot be part of those who are silent.