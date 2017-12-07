Conference about saving SA, Jonas says

The much-anticipated ANC elective conference will not be about choosing the party’s next president, but saving the country, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas said.

With only 10 days left before the start of the conference, Jonas urged delegates to choose wisely.

“You are going there to save the country,” he said.

Jonas was the guest speaker at the launch of a draft Vision 2030 Development Plan by Nyandeni local municipality bosses in Mthatha on Tuesday.

“Things are bad. The country is losing more than R100-billion to state capture and corruption, with most of it going out of the country.”

As a result the economy was now on the brink of collapse.

Nyandeni mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana said among other things, Vision 2030 would help them to source funding to offset development in the area.

He cited a lack of reliable water supply, inadequate housing, unemployment, poor roads and a lack of reliable electricity supply as some of the major development challenges facing the municipality. “We need to fight the commodification of education so that even poor people can get access to quality education,” Ngqondwana said.