Metro to save money by insourcing 845 security guards by next year

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality plans to hire all 845 security guards already responsible for the protection of municipal properties by the end of July.

The security guards currently work for Metro Securities and Fidelity.

Of the 845 security guards, 460 will be employed by the municipality from next month, with the remainder to be signed on by July.

The city’s contract with both companies ended in September, leaving hundreds of guards concerned about their jobs.

But the city is on a month-to-month contract with the companies.

A motion to have all the security guards absorbed into the municipality’s organogram was brought by the EFF in March.

The city council agreed to the motion last week.

At present, the security guards earn between R3 400 and R4 200 a month.

Once they have been hired by the municipality, their salary packages will be worth about R11 000.