The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will only communicate on the criminal case against President Jacob Zuma after a team led by the KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions‚ Moipone Noko‚ has made its recommendation.

Last Thursday was the deadline for Zuma and the DA to make representations‚ if any‚ on whether the case against Zuma should continue.

This follows the courts setting aside the 2009 decision by then acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mokotedi Mpshe to discontinue the prosecution of Zuma on corruption charges.

Following the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment dismissing the NPA’s appeal in October‚ the NPA gave Zuma until November 30 to make representations.

It said Zuma’s further representations should relate only to issues not previously considered when Mpshe made his decision in 2009.