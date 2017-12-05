Ramaphosa extends lead in election race

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma bagged the bulk of the branch nominations from her home province KwaZulu-Natal yesterday, but she still lags her main rival, ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The province gave her 433 nominations to Ramaphosa’s 193. There were 56 abstentions.

But despite these gains, she failed to outdo her main rival. Ramaphosa extended his lead earlier in the day when his home province, Limpopo, handed him 391 branch nominations compared with Dlamini-Zuma’s 104.

The two meetings drew the branch nomination process and provincial general councils in the nine provinces to a close, but there could be reruns of disputed meetings, which have to be settled by Saturday.

The ANC Youth League, Women’s League and Veterans League, as well as the national executive committee (NEC) and the provincial executive committees, will also cast votes for their preferred candidates.

Both the women’s and youth leagues have already pledged their support to Dlamini-Zuma.

Five of the nine provincial committees are expected to back Ramaphosa, to Dlamini-Zuma’s four, and the NEC is split evenly between the two candidates.

After the nomination process, Ramaphosa has gained a clear lead in terms of branch nominations.