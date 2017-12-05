The Grahamstown High Court will decide on Tuesday next week whether or not to nullify the outcome of the ANC’s Eastern Cape provincial elective conference held in September.

That is just four days before the party’s national elective conference starts.

At issue is whether or not the provincial conference was legitimately convened in the first place‚ and whether – even if it was – it could lawfully have been allowed to continue after violence broke out and some 46% of the delegates withdrew.

Several ANC members from the OR Tambo‚ Joe Gqabi and Amathole regions are asking a full bench of the high court to set aside the election of the new provincial executive committee‚ including that of Oscar Mabuyane as provincial chairman.

Advocate Phillip Zilwa SC argued yesterday that the conference had been improperly constituted in the first place‚ and its outcomes should be set aside as a result.

He said that even if it was found to have been properly constituted‚ it had descended into chaos and violence‚ with delegates hurling chairs at each other.

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle and his supporters walked out.

The resuscitation of the collapsed conference by remaining delegates and members of the ANC’s national executive committee was improper‚ Zilwa said.