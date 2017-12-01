MPs’ farewells highlight a tumultuous year

As MPs closed out a torrid year in parliament, state capture, the Guptas and the ANC conference featured strongly in MPs’ farewell speeches.

The farewell speeches are an annual tradition, made on the final day before parliament breaks for the festive season.

In the past they have been lighthearted, but in recent years they have become more serious.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen opened the farewell speeches following on an incident in which ANC MP Mervyn Dirks was accused of assaulting a woman colleague in the house, so his speech took a more sombre tone.

He detailed a “tumultuous” year in which President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet, and the Gupta leaks laid bare “the biggest smash and grab in our democratic history”.

Steenhuisen said parliament had done good work, dealing with the Sassa crisis, the SABC and the Public Enterprises inquiry.