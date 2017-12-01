Eastern Cape firmly behind Ramaphosa

The official nominations by the Eastern Cape ANC have been a major letdown for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s lobbyists, with branches overwhelmingly picking Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to be the next president of the party.

The election agency announced to delegates at the party’s provincial general council in East London yesterday that Ramaphosa had received 423 nominations, against just 89 for former African Union head Dlamini-Zuma.

The branch nomination results are a big blow for two key lobbyists for the Dlamini-Zuma campaign – Teris Ntutu of the Amathole region and Andile Lungisa of Nelson Mandela Bay – with the results of their regions indicating that they failed to make inroads at branch level.

Of the 83 branches in Amathole, 49 voted for Dlamini-Zuma and 34 for Ramaphosa.

The situation was even worse in Nelson Mandela Bay, where only eight branches voted for Dlamini- Zuma and 25 backed Ramaphosa.

Another Dlamini-Zuma lobbyist, Mfundo Bongela, also received disappointing results, with only six of his 28 branches in Joe Gqabi endorsing Dlamini-Zuma.

The rest endorsed Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma after the ANC’s national elective conference later this month.

The party’s second-biggest region in the country, OR Tambo, led the pack in endorsing Ramaphosa’s presidency, with 115 of 126 branches in the Mthatha-based region supporting him.

Three other presidential hopefuls, Zweli Mkhize, Mathews Phosa and Lindiwe Sisulu, received 10, three and one branch nomination respectively.

The province is also overwhelmingly behind Gwede Mantashe as national chairman, Senzo Mchunu, as secretary- general, Zingiswa Losi as deputy secretary and Paul Mashatile as treasurer-general.

It was neck-and-neck between David Mabuza and Mkhize for the deputy president position, with 190 and 193 branch nominations respectively.

Mkhize pleaded with ANC delegates to this month’s conference to disappoint the prophets of doom who were predicting that the 54th conference would be the deathbed of the ANC.