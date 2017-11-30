Mayor’s fate in EFF’s hands

In just a few hours, Athol Trollip will know whether he is still the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay. His fate is in the hands of six EFF councillors, who have been lobbied furiously by the parties on both sides of the no-confidence motion and played their cards close to their chests yesterday.

While other parties briefed the media on the planned vote of no confidence in Trollip and speaker Jonathan Lawack, the EFF held marathon talks ahead of the crucial vote.

Yesterday afternoon, EFF councillor Zilindile Vena said they had still to decide which way to go.

To succeed, the motion put forward by the Patriotic Alliance’s Marlon Daniels would need the support of the ANC, UDM, AIC and United Front – who make up 55 seats – as well as the EFF.

If the EFF votes in support of Trollip or abstains from voting altogether, the motion will not pass.

At a media conference yesterday, Daniels appeared with the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani and other smaller parties.

Daniels, who had previously sponsored a motion to remove Bobani as deputy mayor, said he had done so after Trollip poured him a glass of Jameson whiskey and misled him into believing that there was evidence of corruption against Bobani. “He paged through a folder and pointed at certain pages and said councillor Bobani must go,” Daniels said.

“He said Bobani took R1-million from the city and we could not have a guy of that calibre as deputy mayor.

“This was the very same week the Hawks were in the city for [fraud-accused former rugby administrator] Cheeky Watson and he said Bobani would be picked up now.

“That convinced me to believe that Bobani is corrupt.”

Trollip confirmed that the meeting over whiskey with Daniels had taken place after office hours in his office.

“The files all hold evidence that prompted my steps against councillor Bobani. This is not a secret, it’s in the public domain,” Trollip said.

Daniels warned the EFF that voting in favour of Trollip would go against the very fibre of the party’s manifesto as Trollip was the epitome of “white monopoly capital”.

UF councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila said the DA was public enemy number one and its policies and the ANC’s were the same as they supported neo-liberalism.

Mtsila claimed most council meetings ended in violence as Lawack did not have control, which was why they wanted him removed.

Daniels said that unlike the UF, they were not necessarily going after the DA as a party but after Trollip.