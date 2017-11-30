ANC elective conference not about ‘dying for positions’: Mkhize

The ANC’s elective conference is not about electing a new party president‚ it’s about preparations for winning the 2019 elections with a “good majority”.

That is according to ANC treasurer general Dr Zweli Mkhize‚ who said: “In 2019 the ANC is back in power and in charge.”

Mkhize addressed about 200 party supporters in the Rabie Ridge Community Hall in Midrand on Wednesday evening.

He is one of the presidential hopefuls aiming to take over from President Jacob Zuma in December.

“We will emerge from the conference united and strong. We’ll make sure that those who are trying to divide us are disappointed‚” he said.

Infighting and court battles have overshadowed the lead-up to next month’s conference. The High Court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday declared 29 branch general meetings unlawful and irregular. This might lead to the ANC provincial conference in the Free State not taking place this weekend. The ANC Free State provincial general council on Tuesday nominated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the preferred candidate.

Mkhize believes the ANC will rule in Johannesburg‚ Pretoria and Ekurhuleni.

“We must show everybody that the ANC means business‚” he said.

He said the elective conference was not about “dying for positions” and that unity was “not a choice” but a must.

“People know that the ANC has those who are involved in infighting and then somewhere along the line you end up (with) people not really feeling confident to vote for the ANC. We want to correct that.”

Mkhize said the ANC was tired of splinters breaking off and forming new political parties‚ such as COPE and the EFF.

“We want to make sure that out of this conference‚ we don’t have another splinter organisation. We must not have an attitude that says‚ ‘It’s me and me only‚ otherwise the ANC can be destroyed … It’s my time to eat.’ We can’t have that kind of thing.”

Mkhize believed children had to be taught that they owned the land and the economy.

“We are no longer teaching our children to be employees and workers in a white supremacist system like apartheid was.”